Stolen Credit Card Details Retrieved From Naira Marley's Computer –EFCC Witness

The first prosecution witness in the alleged fraud case involving music artiste Azeez Fashola widely known as Naira Marley, has informed the court that various stolen credit card information were retrieved from the musician’s laptop computer.

Giving witness before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Lagos division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday, Nuru Buhari informed the court that apart from the stolen credit card information, website history recovered from the device showed that the top five most visited sites dealt with buying and selling stolen credit card information.

He said, “Analysis of the websites revealed that web 1 is where stolen card information is being sold to intending fraudsters, web 2 is for stolen credit cards specifically for the United Kingdom, web 3 is an online website designed for UK card holders to check their balance wherever they are around the world, web 4 is a dark web meaning an underground tunnel in the Internet where stolen credit card information are sold and traded, web 5 is an online shopping mall where members are given discounts for shopping from certain shops.”

He also informed the court while being led by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, that stolen credit card information with special status allows transaction up to $12,000 without a pin or physical card.

Buhari also informed the court that suspicious apps that are mostly used by people with shady deals on the Internet were found on the laptop.

He added, “We analysed installed apps on the laptop and found two apps that enables the owner of the computer to decide the server of a bank as to his identity and location, IP VANISH and TOR browser.

“The TOR browser is sometimes called the onion. Most of the criminals cover their tracks with various layers just like an onion using this app to make it near impossible for a tracker to track their location.

“The IP VANISH is a virtual private network which provides that the actual computer and location of usage cannot be identified. It also gives the user the ability to change their location.”

He also said an analysis of the administrator account on the laptop revealed that the admin is one Naira Marley and the account was connected to his iCloud account.

During the course of the examination, Oyedepo tendered the request for the analysis of apple laptop and an iPhone allegedly confiscated from the defendant.

In requesting for an adjournment for the purpose of cross examining the witness, Olalekan Ojo, counsel to the defendant, informed the court that most of the statements made by the witness are not in the documents provided by the prosecution and the defence is just hearing them for the first time and would need to closely review the statements before cross examining the witness.

Oweibo adjourned until Thursday for cross-examination of the witness.

Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud.

His co-defendant is one Yad Isril, said to still be at large.