Taraba Official Abducted By Gunmen

Blessing Samuel, a sister to the victim, told journalists in Jalingo, the capital, that the kidnappers stormed the house between the hours of 1:00am and 2:00am and shot indiscriminately before taking Yunana away.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2019

 

Transport Officer of the Government House in Jalingo, Taraba State, Mr Danlami Yunana, was on Wednesday morning kidnapped.

She said, “They came in their numbers and shot at the main door of the house to gain entrance.

“They quietly jumped through the fence to gain access into the compound.

“When I heard a knock on the door, I left my room to go and open the door, but my brother (Yunana) prevented me, that was when they started shooting at the main door to gain entrance and forcefully took him away.”

The hoodlums are said to have contacted the family to pay a ransom of N50m for the abductee’s release.

