After 2015, Nigeria Not Country As We Know It -Prof. Jega

Jega noted that the people have lost trust in the electioneering process and it might be fuel for the disintegration of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2019

Attahiru Jega, INEC Chairman

 

Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National
Electoral Commission, has called for more action to prevent the
breakup of Nigeria before the 2023 elections.

Jega said this while speaking at the Tell Magazine’s 20 years of
democracy conference on Wednesday.

Jega noted that the people have lost trust in the electioneering
process and it might be fuel for the disintegration of Nigeria,
TheCable reports.

He said: “The CIA thought that 2015 was the do-or-die period for
Nigeria, that there would not be a Nigeria in the way you know after
the 2015 general election – that has come to pass. But I think if we
do not take care, a lot of these predictions will come to pass that is
why we need to do quite a lot, much more than we have ever done in
order to protect the integrity of the electoral process before 2023.

“The clearest evidence of this loss of trust and confidence is
declining voter turnout in elections since 1999.

“For example, people have argued that in 2015 the generalized
insecurity was a result of the activities of Boko Haram have been
responsible for the low voter turnout regardless of the improvement in
the electoral process.”

Jega, questioning the postponement of the 2015 and 2019 elections won
by the All Progressives Congress, said there was very low voters’
turnout in the 2015 and 2019 elections attributing it to the lack of
trust in politicians.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: FEC Approves Name Change For Ministry Of Communications
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General Seeks 2.5 Per Cent Commission On Recovered Loot
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Putin Agree To Strengthen Ties Between Nigeria And Russia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Offa Robbery Update: Nigerian Police Keep Mum On Suspects, Loot
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Bayelsa Governorship Poll: DSS Operatives Place Politicians, Youth Under Surveillance
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: FEC Approves Name Change For Ministry Of Communications
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME I Killed 9 Not 10 Girls But Ask Police To Give Back My Money -Nigerian Serial Killer Tells Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Money Debtors Forfeit N264bn Worth of Properties As AMCON Retrieves N759bn Debt
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion We Are Sons And Daughters Of Oduduwa, Not Yorubas By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General Seeks 2.5 Per Cent Commission On Recovered Loot
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Stolen Credit Card Details Retrieved From Naira Marley's Computer –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Prepare For Allowance Increase, Youth Minister Tells Corps Members
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue 15 From Another Illegal Torture House In Adamawa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Suspected Killers Of Imo Pastor Arrested By SARS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Putin Agree To Strengthen Ties Between Nigeria And Russia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Admits Evans’ Confessional Statement
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Oyo Court Jails Nigerian For Defrauding American
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad