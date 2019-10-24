After 2015, Nigeria Not Country As We Know It -Prof. Jega

Attahiru Jega, INEC Chairman

Prof. Attahiru Jega, a former chairman of the Independent National

Electoral Commission, has called for more action to prevent the

breakup of Nigeria before the 2023 elections.



Jega said this while speaking at the Tell Magazine’s 20 years of

democracy conference on Wednesday.



Jega noted that the people have lost trust in the electioneering

process and it might be fuel for the disintegration of Nigeria,

TheCable reports.



He said: “The CIA thought that 2015 was the do-or-die period for

Nigeria, that there would not be a Nigeria in the way you know after

the 2015 general election – that has come to pass. But I think if we

do not take care, a lot of these predictions will come to pass that is

why we need to do quite a lot, much more than we have ever done in

order to protect the integrity of the electoral process before 2023.



“The clearest evidence of this loss of trust and confidence is

declining voter turnout in elections since 1999.



“For example, people have argued that in 2015 the generalized

insecurity was a result of the activities of Boko Haram have been

responsible for the low voter turnout regardless of the improvement in

the electoral process.”



Jega, questioning the postponement of the 2015 and 2019 elections won

by the All Progressives Congress, said there was very low voters’

turnout in the 2015 and 2019 elections attributing it to the lack of

trust in politicians.

