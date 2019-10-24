Bribe: FRSC Officials Arrested For Extorting Nigerians On Highways

Twenty-six operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps for extorting

money from road users on Nigerian highways.



The officers were arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and

Other Related Offences Commission in collaboration with the FRSC and

the Department of State Services.



The anti-corruption agency said the bribe-seeking FRSC officials were

arrested during 'Operation Tranquility'.



The operation was conducted in Imo, Zamfara, Ondo, and Yobe states.



“The part of the operation in Owerri, Imo State, also led to the

arrest of a man, who was alleged to be the custodian of the proceeds

of extortion.



"The operation which is the second one in three months since the

beginning of 2019, was also conducted simultaneously across four

states of the federation between October 2 and October 5, 2019,

following the receipt of a complaint from the management of the FRSC

of extortion activities by some members of its patrol teams

nationwide.



The FRSC management had, in the complaint, observed that incidents of

extortion were rampant on highways across the country,” the ICPC said.



Nine FRSC officials and a man who is a civilian in Owerri, Imo State;

eight in Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara State; five in Ore, Ondo State; and

four in Potiskum, Yobe State were arrested on roads across the states.



Money was allegedly found on the arrested FRSC officials and the

civilian during the operation before they were taken into ICPC

custody.



“All the officials and the civilian arrested have been granted

administrative bail pending their prosecution by the commission at the

conclusion of the investigation,” said ICPC.

