Certificate Forgers: Two Arrested By ICPC At University Of Port Harcourt

Operatives of Nigeria's anti-graft agency, the Independent Corrupt

Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, have arrested two

certificate forgers at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.



The suspects, Onosemuode Roland, and Jacobson Ubong Jonathan,

according to the ICPC, specialized in forging school certificates of

the university as well as forging primary school leaving results,

diploma and degree certificates.



The commission stated that the principal suspect, Roland (aka Rolex),

was arrested through a sting operation carried out by its operatives

at the Choba campus of the university.



The ICPC said its undercover operatives had approached Roland for a

certificate of the institution which he agreed to produce, charging

them N45,000.



“Earlier, ICPC undercover operatives approached Mr. Roland and

requested him to produce an original Bachelor of Engineering

Certificate in Chemical Engineering to aid in employment into one of

the oil servicing companies, which he agreed to do for N45,000,” the

ICPC said.



Roland was arrested after producing the forged degree certificate and

on receiving the balance sum of N25,000 marked money.



Subsequently, he volunteered a statement in the presence of Atarhinyo

Solomon Igho and a lawyer Dennis Enyi Nwokah, where he admitted the

allegation of certificate forgery and mentioned Jonathan as a

conspirator who was later arrested by ICPC.



The suspects have since been granted administrative bail by the commission.



They will be charged to court for committing offences that contravene

sections 15 and 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences

Act, 2000.