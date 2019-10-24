Four Years After, Police Arrest Prime Suspect In The Murder Of Catholic Priest, Brother In Ondo

Following the arrest of the prime suspect, Anyaegbu, families of Ofonyelu have started raising the alarm over the delay in charging him to court by the police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2019

The police in Ondo has arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Godwin Ofonyelu, in the state.

The suspect, Simeon Anyaegbu, was nabbed last week Tuesday by Officers of Anti-Robbery Squad in Portharcourt, Rivers State.

Anyaegbu was later moved to Akure, Ondo State, shortly after the officers handed him over to the police in the state for proper investigation.

The Catholic priest alongside his brother, Obikwelu Ofonyelu, were both killed by suspected armed robbers in 2015.

The duo were murdered on the Owo-Oba-Akoko in the Akoko South-West Local Council Area of the state.

The victims were traveling in a Sports Utility Vehicle when the armed robbers came out from the bush and shot sporadically at them.

The robbers' bullets hit the petrol tank of their vehicle, causing it to go up in flames and killing the brothers.  

Since 2015, the families of the deceased had all remained sad and bereaved by the gruesome death of their beloved.  

Following the arrest of the prime suspect, Anyaegbu, families of Ofonyelu have started raising the alarm over the delay in charging him to court by the police.  

Pa Christian Ofonyelu, father of the victims, has called for "real justice" over the killing of his children.

He has also through his lawyer written a petition to the Ondo State Police Commissioner seeking urgent interventon on the case. 

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, stressing that proper investigations will be done on the case.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME VIDEO: How Nigerian Judge, Driver, Travellers Were Kidnapped By Gunmen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Admits Evans’ Confessional Statement
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Oyo Court Jails Nigerian For Defrauding American
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue 15 From Another Illegal Torture House In Adamawa
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Suspected Killers Of Imo Pastor Arrested By SARS
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Former INEC Chairman, Maurice Iwu, Aided Concealment Of N1.23bn -EFCC
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: FEC Approves Name Change For Ministry Of Communications
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME VIDEO: How Nigerian Judge, Driver, Travellers Were Kidnapped By Gunmen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General Seeks 2.5 Per Cent Commission On Recovered Loot
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Money Debtors Forfeit N264bn Worth of Properties As AMCON Retrieves N759bn Debt
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Bribe: FRSC Officials Arrested For Extorting Nigerians On Highways
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Economy Putin: Russia Wrote Off $20 Billion Debt Owed By African Nations
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Substandard Mosquito Nets: Nigerian Government Breaks Silence
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Certificate Forgers: Two Arrested By ICPC At University Of Port Harcourt
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Putin Agree To Strengthen Ties Between Nigeria And Russia
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Admits Evans’ Confessional Statement
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Telecom Operators Describe New USSD Charges As Double Billing
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech Illegal Detention: Nigerian Journalist Chido Onumah Files N150 Million Lawsuit Against DSS
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad