Four Years After, Police Arrest Prime Suspect In The Murder Of Catholic Priest, Brother In Ondo

The police in Ondo has arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Godwin Ofonyelu, in the state.

The suspect, Simeon Anyaegbu, was nabbed last week Tuesday by Officers of Anti-Robbery Squad in Portharcourt, Rivers State.

Anyaegbu was later moved to Akure, Ondo State, shortly after the officers handed him over to the police in the state for proper investigation.

The Catholic priest alongside his brother, Obikwelu Ofonyelu, were both killed by suspected armed robbers in 2015.

The duo were murdered on the Owo-Oba-Akoko in the Akoko South-West Local Council Area of the state.

The victims were traveling in a Sports Utility Vehicle when the armed robbers came out from the bush and shot sporadically at them.

The robbers' bullets hit the petrol tank of their vehicle, causing it to go up in flames and killing the brothers.

Since 2015, the families of the deceased had all remained sad and bereaved by the gruesome death of their beloved.

Following the arrest of the prime suspect, Anyaegbu, families of Ofonyelu have started raising the alarm over the delay in charging him to court by the police.

Pa Christian Ofonyelu, father of the victims, has called for "real justice" over the killing of his children.

He has also through his lawyer written a petition to the Ondo State Police Commissioner seeking urgent interventon on the case.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, stressing that proper investigations will be done on the case.