Illegal Detention: Nigerian Journalist Chido Onumah Files N150 Million Lawsuit Against DSS

Chido Onumah, a Nigerian journalist illegally arrested and detained by

the Department of State Services, has filed a N150-million lawsuit

against the secret police.



Onumah was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport upon his return from

Spain on September 29.



The DSS released Onumah hours after detaining him while claiming that

the detention was to keep him safe and prevent him from possible mob

attacks.



Onumah, in an interview with SaharaReporters, said he was arrested and

illegally detained as he also said he was barred from contacting

anyone for hours, stated that he had filed a lawsuit demanding N150

million compensation. See Also Free Speech DSS Arrested, Detained Me For Wearing 'We Are All Biafrans' T-shirt -Chido Onumah



Onumah listed Yusuf Bichi, DSS' director general, as the first

respondent and the DSS as the second respondent in the case.



Onumah, in the suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1270/2019 stated that the DSS

infringed on his fundamental rights and sought for the “enforcement of

his fundamental human rights to dignity of his person, right to

personal liberty, freedom of expression and right to own personal

property brought pursuant to Section 34, 35, 39, 41 and 44 of the

Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended)".



Giving a breakdown of the compensation, Onumah said compensatory

damage of N100 million would be for the violation of his fundamental

human rights while exemplary damages of N50 million for “setback,

trauma, psychological and emotional distress experienced and still

being experienced”.



He also prayed the court: “A declaration that the unlawful seizure of

the applicant’s T-Shirt and coercion to write an undertaking never to

wear the said T-Shirt again by officials and/or agents of the

respondents amounts to a violation of his right to own property and

his right to freedom of expression as contained in sections 39 and 44

of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as

amended.



“A declaration that the mental and physical trauma which the applicant

had to endure during the period of time he was held in detention by

officials and/or agents of the respondents constitutes a violation of

his right to dignity of his person as provided in Section 34 of the

1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.



“An order of Mandamus compelling the first respondent to carry out a

thorough and in-depth investigation and prosecution of all its

officers and/or agents directly and remotely responsible for the

applicant’s unlawful arrest and violation of his fundamental rights.



“A written unreserved apology from the respondents to the applicant to

be published in two national dailies for the harassment and

unwarranted mental and physical trauma meted on the applicant while in

custody of the respondents.



“An order for the immediate release of the applicant’s T-shirt.”