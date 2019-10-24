National Theatre Boss Urges Shift Away From Oil Economy

According to Baba, while oil is failing Nigeria as a country, culture and tourism development would take it to the next level of growth.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2019

 

The General Manager, National Theatre, Sunday Baba, has called on the Nigerian Government to take its focus away from oil and develop other critical sectors of the nation including culture and tourism.

The National Theatre boss, who spoke during the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture in Benin, Edo State, said, “Nigeria has a lot to offer the world.

“Culture and tourism development can take us far as a country.

“As far as I am concerned, oil has failed us but culture and tourism will take us places and I think the government begins to shift focus away from oil economy.”

Speaking further, Baba commended the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, for selling Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

 

