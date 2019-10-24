NNPC Wants Russia To Help With Repairing Refineries

Italian group, Maire Tecnimont and Eni, have already been engaged to carry out the first phase of the rehabilitation of the two refineries in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2019

 

Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, has said that the rehabilitation of the country’s refineries is on the front burner in discussions with Russia.

Italian group, Maire Tecnimont and Eni, have already been engaged to carry out the first phase of the rehabilitation of the two refineries in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The agreement was reached at the Russia-Africa Economic Forum.

He said, “Refinery rehabilitation and gas infrastructure development on the front burner.

“The team engaged Russian state company and private entities to secure development cooperation of mutual benefit.”

The NNPC has signed a joint venture with Russian state oil company Lukoil.

Former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mikanti Baru, launched the first phase of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery in March, saying it would be concluded in six months.

 

