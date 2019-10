The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned Abdulrasheed Maina, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) arrived the court in company of his son who is also to be arraigned by the anti-graft agency.

Details later...



