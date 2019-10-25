Commuters Stranded In Abuja As Police Cordon Off Major Roads To "Allow Buhari Pass" From Airport



Commuters in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, are currently stranded due to the cordoining off of major roads leading to the presidential villa in anticipation of President Muhammadu Buhari's return from the airport.

Buhari, who was in Russia for a summit, arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Friday evening.

An eyewitness stuck in the girdlock, Tosin Adeniji, who spoke to SaharaReporters, said, "It has caused a lot of traffic for people going towards Banex, Maitama, Secretariat.

"We've been waiting for over 30mins now. Buhari has still not passed and no movement."

Another commuter, who only wanted to be identified as Suleiman, said, "I've been stuck here for about 30 to 35 mins.

"I know he is the President of the Federal Republic but the way they are going about it is not good.

"For example, he is not passing through this road, he is passing under a bridge. 10 minutes to his coming is enough to stop everyone and pass."