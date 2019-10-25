Cross River State’s 2020 Budget Not Ready, Says Budget Office

The Budget Office of Cross River has disclosed that the 2020 budget of the state is still underway.

Governor of the state, Ben Ayade, was billed to make a radio broadcast of the budget on Friday but the presentation was stalled because the budget was not ready.

Director-General of the state Budget Office, Abeng Onoh, made this known on Friday in Calabar, the capital, adding that the budget would be ready by next week.

He said, “When the governor asked us, we told him we have not finished. I just finished speaking with the consultant.

“By Wednesday or Thursday (next week) the budget will be okay.

“The problem why the budget was not finished is not from us but the consultant.”