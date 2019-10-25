Cross River State’s 2020 Budget Not Ready, Says Budget Office

Governor of the state, Ben Ayade, was billed to make a radio broadcast of the budget on Friday but the presentation was stalled because the budget was not ready.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2019

 

The Budget Office of Cross River has disclosed that the 2020 budget of the state is still underway.

Governor of the state, Ben Ayade, was billed to make a radio broadcast of the budget on Friday but the presentation was stalled because the budget was not ready.

Director-General of the state Budget Office, Abeng Onoh, made this known on Friday in Calabar, the capital, adding that the budget would be ready by next week.

He said, “When the governor asked us, we told him we have not finished. I just finished speaking with the consultant.

“By Wednesday or Thursday (next week) the budget will be okay.

“The problem why the budget was not finished is not from us but the consultant.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption UPDATE: EFCC Arraigns Maina, Son For Money Laundering
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Fayose Is Threatening Our Witness -EFCC
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General Seeks 2.5 Per Cent Commission On Recovered Loot
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption UPDATE: EFCC Arraigns Maina, Son For Money Laundering
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: FEC Approves Name Change For Ministry Of Communications
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Distressed Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal NJC Recommends Four Justices To President Buhari For Promotion
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption UPDATE: EFCC Arraigns Maina, Son For Money Laundering
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Journalism Police Arraign Two Journalists In Delta Over Report On Ex-CDS, Ogomudia, One Other
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Environment Again, Thunderstorm Strikes Eight Cows To Death In Ondo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Teacher Who Raped Two-year-old Gets 60-year Imprisonment
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News MTN States Stance On Faulted End-user Billing
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Economy Putin: Russia Wrote Off $20 Billion Debt Owed By African Nations
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Man Wants Justice For Sibling Killed By Drunken Driver And Neglected By Military Hospital
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Business Ease of Doing Business: Nigeria Improves On Six Reforms
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Telecom Operators Describe New USSD Charges As Double Billing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Fisayo Soyombo: Hunting Journalist Who's Hunting Corruption By Promise Eze
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad