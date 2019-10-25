Mother Pours Hot Water On Son While Sleeping

According to her, the incident happened at 5:48am when a mother poured boiled water on her son, who was sleeping. She claimed that this was because the boy could not wake up early to fetch water and wash some clothing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2019

 

A Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, took to her Instagram page to narrate how a mother on Friday poured hot water on her son, Destiny, 17, while sleeping.

She claimed that this was because the boy could not wake up early to fetch water and wash some clothing.

The post also revealed that the mother, 29, might have been undergone some psychological problem since age 13 when she was allegedly raped by three young men.

