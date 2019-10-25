Ondo, Edo Police Trade Blame Over Justice Dogo's Abduction



The police in Edo and Ondo states have begun trading blames over the abduction of Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High, Akure, Ondo.

Both police formations are embroiled in blame games over whose jurisdiction should have been responsible for Dogo's rescue.

SaharaReporters had reported how Justice Dogo was seized by gunmen on Wednesday with his driver.

The Federal High Court judge was abducted on the Ibilo axis of Edo/Isua Road. See Also CRIME VIDEO: How Nigerian Judge, Driver, Travellers Were Kidnapped By Gunmen

The abductors had contacted the family through his wife and demanded for N50m.

The abduction of Justice Dogo has continued to stirr different reactions and controversies on the social media.

However, the police in Ondo had claimed that the Isua/Ibilo spot where the judge was kidnapped was outside its jurisdiction.

Femi Joseph, spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, said they shall be working to ensure the safe release of the judge.

He said, "Much as we empathise with the family of the victim, we want to make it clear that the incident did not happen anywhere in Ondo State.

"The incident actually occurred in ibilo, Edo State. However, we are working with our colleagues in whose jurisdiction this incident occurred to ensure that the judge is rescued unhurt and also apprehend the perpetrators.

"We appeal to anyone with useful information that could lead to his rescue and the arrest of the culprits not to hesitate to let the police know."

However, Edo Police Command disputed the claim, noting that the judge was kidnapped in Ondo according to their own finding.

Speaking to SaharaReporter, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzo, spokesperson for the Command, revealed that they were not to blame.

He said, "I would meet the OC in charge of Anti-kidnapping but let me state that the jurisdiction is not part of our command.

"It's the Ondo Police Command that should be responsible for it because it happened in Ondo State."

In a related development, the Nigeria Bar Association has called on security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the judge whose whereabout is still unknown.

Daniel Olawale, NBA Chairman in Akure, made the call in a message obtained by SaharaReporters.

He condemned the kidnapping of the judge and raised concern about incessant abduction for ransoms in the country.

He said, "We urge security agencies to do all within their capacity to ensure his (Justice Dogo) release."

