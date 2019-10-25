Police Arrest Three Men For Allegedly Stealing Pants In Niger

He said the incident was reported at the Lapai Police Division on October 18 and the suspects were subsequently arrested.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2019

 

The Niger State Command of the Nigerian Police Force has arrested three men for allegedly stealing female underwear at Lapai and Gurara local government areas of the state.

Spokesperson for the command, Muhammadu Abubakar, made this known on Friday.

Mohammed Ali, 24, Abubakar Sadiq, 18; and Ephraim Isaiah, 19, were arrested for the offence.

The police said the suspects have been handed over to the appropriate unit for investigation.  

 

SaharaReporters, New York

