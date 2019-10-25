Sex-for-grade: Boniface Yet To Answer Our Call, Police

The Lagos State Police Command said it has invited Igbeneghu through a letter sent to the university management.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 25, 2019

 

Boniface Igbeneghu, a lecturer at the University of Lagos exposed in a BBC African Eye sex-for-grade undercover investigation, has refused to appear before the police despite invitation to him.

The Lagos State Police Command said it has invited Igbeneghu through a letter sent to the university management, PUNCH reports.

According to the letter signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCIID, Yetunde Alonge, the lecturer, who was also a pastor at Foursquare Gospel Church, was asked to report at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, on October 23, 2019

Igbeneghu, who has been suspended by the university and church, was asked to report at D10 section.

Alonge noted that the Police were awaiting a response, adding that the lecturer had yet to show up.

“We are still waiting,” she said.

 

