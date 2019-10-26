Alleged Kidnapper, Evans, Asks To Enter Into Plea Bargain

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike also known as Evans, has requested to enter into a plea bargain with the Lagos State Government.

Onwuamadike is being prosecuted for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

Evans made this known on Friday through his lawyer, R.B.C. Eke, at the Lagos State High court in Ikeja.

He is standing trial for his failed bid to kidnap Chief Vincent Obianodo, Chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors Ltd., one of Nigeria’s leading transport companies.

Eke announced Evans’ plea bargain plans after state counsel, Ms Olayinka Akudo, had told the court that Ubong (fourth defendant) had filed an application for plea bargain.

“We received a plea bargain application on behalf of the fourth defendant dated October 24,” Akudo said.

Responding, Eke said, “The development (the fourth defendant’s plea bargain) came from us and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions will be hearing from us.

“We have the intention to also file a plea bargain on behalf of the first defendant (Evans).”

A.B. Josiah, Defence Counsel to the 3rd defendant, told the court that Ubong’s proposed plea bargain agreement “does not concern Arinze.

“We have no problem with the court defendant’s plea bargain agreement,” Josiah said.

Arinze and Ubong had no legal representation in court.

The proceedings for Evans’ two criminal trials– the attempted kidnap of Obianodo and the kidnap of Sylvanus Ahamonu, which were scheduled to hold on Friday were stalled due to the absence of Idowu the Investigating Police Officer.

Explaining Idowu’s absence, Akudo said, “Unfortunately, we do not have our witness in court. He is outside the jurisdiction.

“My Lord, we will definitely do the needful during the next adjourned date.”

Responding, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo said, “Your witnesses have not been coming to court. This witness is the IPO and he hasn’t finished his testimony.

“There are other witnesses in this case. If the IPO is unavailable, you can call other witnesses for this trial.”

Taiwo adjourned both cases to December 9 for continuation of trial.