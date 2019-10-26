Culture, Sports Has United Nigerians More Than Politics –Oba Of Benin

The Oba of Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II, has said that culture and sports have unified Nigerians more than politics.

The revered monarch, who gave the submission on Saturday at the Benin Golf Course during the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture in Edo State, added that it was time for all sections of the country to put aside their differences and embrace peace and tolerance to move Nigeria forward.

Oba Ewuare II further noted that culture had been an instrument for entrenching peace, unity and national integration, stating that as a major custodian of Nigeria’s rich culture, he will not hesitate to promote the country’s tradition anywhere in the world.

While commending the National Council for Arts and Culture led by Otunba Segun Runsewe for bringing together different states across the federation to display Nigeria’s rich culture and tradition over the past week in Edo, the monarch called on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to invest in culture and tourism as a way of diversifying the country’s economy.

Also speaking at NAFEST, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed that government will now reposition culture and the arts sector to foster peace and unity, generating employment opportunities in the process for Nigerians.