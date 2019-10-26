Nigerian Government Urged To Fix Bad Roads Causing Accidents

A popular radio presenter and social commentator, Edmond Obilo, has called on the Nigerian Government and Oyo State Government to fix a large ditch along Mokola Road in Ibadan that has been causing accidents.

Obilo, who posted a video showing a car in the large ditch on Facebook, said if the roads were in good condition, a lot of accidents would be averted.

He said, “A strategy for total control of a people is wear them out with poverty, poor education and endanger their lives with weak infrastructure.

"Once this is achieved, the people become pawns in the hands of an evil leadership.

“The Nigerian political class has fully embraced this method. But when it backfires, it leads to conflagration of unimaginable proportion.”