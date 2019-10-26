Nigerian Youth Urged To Use Social Media For Economic Empowerment

Young people across Nigeria have been urged to leverage on the power of the Internet and social media in particular to create jobs and earn decent incomes on their own.

Making the call during a free skills acquisition training during the 2019 National Festival of Arts and Culture in Benin, Edo State, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, said that despite its many distractions, the Internet and social media held several economic empowerment benefits and therefore Nigerian youth must seize the opportunity.

He said, “Many of young people in Nigeria can produce good items, the time they use on WhatsApp and other social media platforms on activities that bring no value to them, they can use to market their skills and seek economic empowerment.

“On our own, we will continue to use the platform culture has provided to give Nigerians the chance to empower themselves economically.”

Young people were trained on digital marketing, traditional shoe making, make-up, tailoring amongst others during the event.