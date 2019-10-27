Border Closure Has Helped Control Illegal Migration –NIS Boss

Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede, has said that the closure of Nigeria’s land borders with neighbouring countries has not only curtailed the smuggling of food items but also illegal migration.

He said that the current “Operation Swift Response” under the supervision of the office of the National Security Adviser was intended to tackle border insecurity, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Babandede disclosed that a month ago, the NIS records showed that no fewer than 11,000 persons had been prevented from travelling out through illegal means.

The CGI added that the service also deported persons not supposed to be in the country.

The Nigerian Government had shut its borders with neighbouring countries to check excessive smuggling of food items into Nigeria, attracting criticisms from West African nations especially Ghana.