Five Filling Stations Sealed In Cross River By DPR

The filling stations were sealed for cheating the public in violation of stipulated rules guiding operations in the petroleum sector.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2019

The Department of Petroleum Resources has sealed five fillings stations in Cross River State for selling petrol above the government approved price of N145 per litre and other offences.

DPR Operations Controller in Cross River State, Mr Philip Awolu, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeriain Calabar on Sunday.

The intensified surveillance across the state was led by Head of Operations of DPR in Calabar, Mr Sir Cham Musa-Mohammed.

Awolu said that the filling stations were sealed for cheating the public in violation of stipulated rules guiding operations in the petroleum sector.

He said, “During the week, officers visited 51 filling stations and out of that, 48 were active while three of them were not having petrol.

“Out of the 51 stations visited, five were sealed for selling above the pump price of N145 per litre, others closed for under dispensing and other offences.”

The Operations Controller said that notices had been given to marketers who had not regularised their filling stations to do so and get their operating licenses or face sanctions.

