Nigerians Demand National Honour For Adadevoh

Many Nigerians have joined Enough is Enough Nigeria to demand that Stella Adadevoh, the medical doctor, who lost her life to Ebola disease by preventing its spread in the country, be immortalised with a national honour.

EiE began a petition on Saturday, asking Nigerians to demand from President Muhammadu Buhari to recognise Adadevoh with the highest national honour.

Other Nigerians have taken up this task, asking that the martyr deserves to be honoured for her sacrifice.

In less than 24 hours, over 4000 Nigerians have signed the petition.

EiE justified the call, saying, “The perception of Nigerians around the world is at an all-time low.

“Let’s change the negative narrative of who we are as Nigerians by honouring our heroes and heroines.

“Sign the petition and join your voice to call on President Muhammadu Buhari in accordance with the National Honours Act of 1964, to confer on late Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh and her brave medical team the national honours they deserve for their sacrifice for Nigeria.

“On October 27, 2019 (today), #DrAdadevohGCFR would have turned 63. She was the doctor who detected Nigeria’s first Ebola Virus Disease case in Patrick Sawyer, a diplomat who arrived Lagos, Nigeria, for an international conference in July 2014.

“Despite great personal risk, sustained threats, and mounting international pressure, #DrAdadevohGCFR restrained and prevented the diplomat from leaving the hospital and infecting Nigeria's population of almost 200 million people.

“Because of #DrAdadevohGCFR, Nigeria recorded only eight painful deaths in Africa’s most populous nation. She is a true Heroine that represents the best of who we are as Nigerians.

“President Buhari would, by conferring national honours on #DrAdadevohGCFR and her medical team, be ensuring that their selfless sacrifice for country and mankind is gazetted in Nigeria's records for posterity; never to be forgotten by future generations to come.”