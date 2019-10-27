Nigerians Demand National Honour For Adadevoh

Other Nigerians have taken up this task, asking that the martyr deserves to be honoured for her sacrifice. In less than 24 hours, over 4000 Nigerians have signed the petition.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 27, 2019

SaharaReporters Media

 

Many Nigerians have joined Enough is Enough Nigeria to demand that Stella Adadevoh, the medical doctor, who lost her life to Ebola disease by preventing its spread in the country, be immortalised with a national honour.

EiE began a petition on Saturday, asking Nigerians to demand from President Muhammadu Buhari to recognise Adadevoh with the highest national honour.

Other Nigerians have taken up this task, asking that the martyr deserves to be honoured for her sacrifice.

In less than 24 hours, over 4000 Nigerians have signed the petition.

EiE justified the call, saying, “The perception of Nigerians around the world is at an all-time low.

“Let’s change the negative narrative of who we are as Nigerians by honouring our heroes and heroines.

“Sign the petition and join your voice to call on President Muhammadu Buhari in accordance with the National Honours Act of 1964, to confer on late Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh and her brave medical team the national honours they deserve for their sacrifice for Nigeria.

“On October 27, 2019 (today), #DrAdadevohGCFR would have turned 63. She was the doctor who detected Nigeria’s first Ebola Virus Disease case in Patrick Sawyer, a diplomat who arrived Lagos, Nigeria, for an international conference in July 2014.

“Despite great personal risk, sustained threats, and mounting international pressure, #DrAdadevohGCFR restrained and prevented the diplomat from leaving the hospital and infecting Nigeria's population of almost 200 million people.

“Because of #DrAdadevohGCFR, Nigeria recorded only eight painful deaths in Africa’s most populous nation. She is a true Heroine that represents the best of who we are as Nigerians.

“President Buhari would, by conferring national honours on #DrAdadevohGCFR and her medical team, be ensuring that their selfless sacrifice for country and mankind is gazetted in Nigeria's records for posterity; never to be forgotten by future generations to come.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Snakes Kill 250 In Plateau, Gombe States
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lassa Fever Kills Three In Imo
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Two Die Of Cholera In Bauchi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM We'll Not Call Off Strike Until Federal Govt Meets Our Demands - Health Workers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Life Of Delta Siamese Twins In Danger Over 'Government Indifference'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: JOHESU Suspends Industrial Action After 43 Days
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Drama In Court As Judge Asks Maina To Stop Looking At Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal US Court Sentences Nigerian To Six Years, Six Months In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Allow Nnamdi Kanu Come Home To Bury His Mother, Monarchs Tells Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Pius Adesanmi Pius Adesanmi To Be Buried On Saturday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Mother Pours Hot Water On Son While Sleeping
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Bursts 419 Syndicate That Defrauded Professor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Just In: Adoke, Etete, No Longer Under Arrest, Court Rules
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Catholic Church To Approve Ordination Of Married Men
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Politics Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Apologises To Governor Ortom Over Benue Killings
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Environment Flood Displaces Residents In 40 Villages In Adamawa
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Education Osinbajo Hails UNILAG For Contribution To Nigeria’s Development
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad