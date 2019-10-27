Over 10,000 Delta Girls Trapped In Mali, Other African Countries –Delta State Attorney-General

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, has said that over 10,000 girls from the state were trapped in Mali and other African countries where they are used as sex slaves.

Mrakpor made the disclosure at an event organised by the Ministry of Justice for National Youth Service Corps members in Asaba, the state capital, on Saturday.

While admonishing corps members to be careful of human traffickers, he said the state government was working with relevant agencies to curb exploitation in any form.

He said, “Over 10,000 girls from Delta State alone are trapped in Mali and other African countries engaging in forced labour and used as sex slaves.

“Therefore, I’m calling on the corps members as well as all well-meaning Nigerians, NGOs, faith-based organisations, traditional rulers and community leaders to join hands in fighting human trafficking.”