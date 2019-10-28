Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa

The incident happened at about 7:00pm on Saturday in Nigel near Johannesburg.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa NAN

 

Chikamso Ufordi, an indigene of Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been killed in South Africa by some gunmen, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

National spokesperson of Nigerian Union South Africa, Odefa Ikele, disclosed that two others were also injured by the gunmen.

The incident happened at about 7:00pm on Saturday in Nigel near Johannesburg.

He said, “One of the witnesses informed us that the deceased, Mr Chikamso Ufordi, from Awgu LGA Enugu State, was trailed by some gunmen and was shot at close range while in his car with two other Nigerian friends.

“His friends also sustained injuries but Ufordi died immediately before help could arrive from the province’s Emergency Medical Services team.

“The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. A case of murder and attempted murder have already been opened at Nigel Police Cluster.”

Recall that three Nigerians were among other foreign nationals, who on October 22 suffered from fresh xenophobic attacks on foreigners in different locations in South Africa.

The October 22 attack came on the heels of efforts by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to ensure they found amicable and lasting solution to xenophobia in the latter’s country.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive Russia-Africa Summit: Africa Mindful Of Its Colonial History, Says President Ramaphosa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal South African Court Reverses Ruling On President Zuma’s Home Renovations
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
South Africa Gift Ngoepe Becomes First African-Born Player In Major League Baseball
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
South Africa Nigerians Detained In South Africa For Protesting Killings- Union
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Xenophobic Attacks: Fear Grips Nigerians Abroad
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME Attack: Nigerians In South Africa Demand Prosecution Of Perpetrators
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Saheed, Urinates In Courtroom
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Is A Lazy President By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad