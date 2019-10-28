Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Chikamso Ufordi, an indigene of Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been killed in South Africa by some gunmen, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

National spokesperson of Nigerian Union South Africa, Odefa Ikele, disclosed that two others were also injured by the gunmen.

The incident happened at about 7:00pm on Saturday in Nigel near Johannesburg.

He said, “One of the witnesses informed us that the deceased, Mr Chikamso Ufordi, from Awgu LGA Enugu State, was trailed by some gunmen and was shot at close range while in his car with two other Nigerian friends.

“His friends also sustained injuries but Ufordi died immediately before help could arrive from the province’s Emergency Medical Services team.

“The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. A case of murder and attempted murder have already been opened at Nigel Police Cluster.”

Recall that three Nigerians were among other foreign nationals, who on October 22 suffered from fresh xenophobic attacks on foreigners in different locations in South Africa.

The October 22 attack came on the heels of efforts by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to ensure they found amicable and lasting solution to xenophobia in the latter’s country.