California Wildfires: Authorities Ask 180,000 To Flee Homes

Authorities in northern California have ordered 180,000 residents to

flee their homes as winds fuelled a wildfire in the wine country.



The fear that the winds could blow embers and spread fire across a

major road prompted authorities to expand evacuation orders that

covered parts of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was devastated by

a wildfire two years ago, the UK Independent said.



The latest evacuation orders came after Pacific Gas & Electric shut

off power to 2.3 million people across 38 counties starting on

Saturday evening.



“This is the largest evacuation that any of us… can remember,” the

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.



“Take care of each other.”



About 90,000 residents were already under a mandatory evacuation order

on Saturday night that encompassed a huge swathe of wine country

stretching from the inland community of Healdsburg west through the

Russian River Valley and to Bodega Bay on the coast, Sonoma County

sheriff Mark Essick said.



The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out

immediately, citing the 24 lives lost when a wildfire swept through

the region two years ago.



“I’m seeing people reporting that they’re going to stay and fight this

fire,” Mr. Essick said.



“You cannot fight this. Please evacuate.”



The current wildfire, dubbed the Kincade fire, began on Wednesday

night and is only 10pc contained, the California Department of

Forestry and Fire Protection said yesterday.



It grew by almost 4,000 acres overnight to 30,000 acres and has

destroyed 79 structures.



The fire was expected to be especially unwieldy yesterday due to

powerful winds. Yesterday morning, the National Weather Service

reported wind gusts topped 145kmh in Healdsburg Hills North, a popular

tourist attraction in northern California’s wine country.



Healdsburg lost one of its historic attractions to the flames

yesterday when embers carried by the winds sparked a blaze that

engulfed the Soda Rock Winery.

