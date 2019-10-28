California Wildfires: Authorities Ask 180,000 To Flee Homes

The fear that the winds could blow embers and spread fire across a major road prompted authorities to expand evacuation orders that covered parts of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was devastated by a wildfire two years ago, the UK Independent said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

Authorities in northern California have ordered 180,000 residents to
flee their homes as winds fuelled a wildfire in the wine country.

The fear that the winds could blow embers and spread fire across a
major road prompted authorities to expand evacuation orders that
covered parts of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was devastated by
a wildfire two years ago, the UK Independent said.

The latest evacuation orders came after Pacific Gas & Electric shut
off power to 2.3 million people across 38 counties starting on
Saturday evening.

“This is the largest evacuation that any of us… can remember,” the
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

“Take care of each other.”

About 90,000 residents were already under a mandatory evacuation order
on Saturday night that encompassed a huge swathe of wine country
stretching from the inland community of Healdsburg west through the
Russian River Valley and to Bodega Bay on the coast, Sonoma County
sheriff Mark Essick said.

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out
immediately, citing the 24 lives lost when a wildfire swept through
the region two years ago.

“I’m seeing people reporting that they’re going to stay and fight this
fire,” Mr. Essick said.

“You cannot fight this. Please evacuate.”

The current wildfire, dubbed the Kincade fire, began on Wednesday
night and is only 10pc contained, the California Department of
Forestry and Fire Protection said yesterday.

It grew by almost 4,000 acres overnight to 30,000 acres and has
destroyed 79 structures.

The fire was expected to be especially unwieldy yesterday due to
powerful winds. Yesterday morning, the National Weather Service
reported wind gusts topped 145kmh in Healdsburg Hills North, a popular
tourist attraction in northern California’s wine country.

Healdsburg lost one of its historic attractions to the flames
yesterday when embers carried by the winds sparked a blaze that
engulfed the Soda Rock Winery.
 

 
