Cancel Proposed Operation Positive Identification On Nigerians, Group Tells Buhari

The Committee For Defense of Human Rights has condemned the proposed Operation Positive Identification to be carried out by the military across the county.

In a statement on Monday by President of the group, Dr Osagie Obayuwana, the CDHR said that the initiative was aimed at taking off in December.

The military claims that the operation will allow Nigerians to provide documentary proof of identity to separate citizens from aliens and to checkmate bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militias and other criminal elements in the society.

However, CDHR argued that the move will only infringe on the movement of the people of Nigeria, which is protected by the 1999 constitution under section 41.

The statement reads, “The bulk of Nigerians do not possess the other means of listed identification, this would pose a grave danger to the right to liberty of many.

“At any rate, possession or no possession of an identity card is not proof of inclination or propensity to commit crime or not.”