Clergyman Condemns Clampdown On Nigerian Journalists

The General Overseer of Hilltop Believers Assembly Nigeria

Incorporated in Delta State, Apostle Alfred Tseye-Okotie, has

condemned the clampdown on and trial of Nigerian journalists by

politicians, federal and state governments across the country.



Speaking on Sunday with journalists on the increasing number of

clampdowns on and trials of journalists, shortly after the church's

international conference tagged, 'Upon Mount Zion, God Will Do A New

Thing', Tseye-Okotie said, "I have a lot of pity for journalists. The

work you're doing is dangerous. If you say the truth, somebody will

tell you next time you do this, you're in trouble.



"I learnt that somewhere in Akwa Ibom you say something about the

government, they frame up some charges against you and throw you

inside the prison.



"In a democratic government, everybody has a right. If you say what

contradicts what they feel, you're in trouble.



"We are not practising democracy. In a democratic terrain, everybody

has a voice and the right to speak. But in Nigeria, to be honest with

you, I think it is like a military-democracy. You speak out, you're

arrested. Nobody wants to talk.



"Even our civilians who are not even in the military before, they have

been bought over to feel that 'if you challenge me, I will deal with

you'."