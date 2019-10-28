Clergyman Condemns Clampdown On Nigerian Journalists

*Says Nigeria practising 'military democracy'

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

The General Overseer of Hilltop Believers Assembly Nigeria
Incorporated in Delta State, Apostle Alfred Tseye-Okotie, has
condemned the clampdown on and trial of Nigerian journalists by
politicians, federal and state governments across the country.

Speaking on Sunday with journalists on the increasing number of
clampdowns on and trials of journalists, shortly after the church's
international conference tagged, 'Upon Mount Zion, God Will Do A New
Thing', Tseye-Okotie said, "I have a lot of pity for journalists. The
work you're doing is dangerous. If you say the truth, somebody will
tell you next time you do this, you're in trouble.

"I learnt that somewhere in Akwa Ibom you say something about the
government, they frame up some charges against you and throw you
inside the prison.

"In a democratic government, everybody has a right. If you say what
contradicts what they feel, you're in trouble.

"We are not practising democracy. In a democratic terrain, everybody
has a voice and the right to speak. But in Nigeria, to be honest with
you, I think it is like a military-democracy. You speak out, you're
arrested. Nobody wants to talk.

"Even our civilians who are not even in the military before, they have
been bought over to feel that 'if you challenge me, I will deal with
you'."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion What Is Your Own Definition Of The System Of Government Nigeria Practices
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Boko Haram And The Necessary State Of Emergency For Transforming The Intractable Conflict In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Oil Producing Community In Ondo State Protest Over Chevron's Reluctance To Fulfill Agreement
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Benjamin Adekunle: The Portrait Of A Genocidist By EC Ejiogu​
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights South Africa: Zimbabweans Illegally Transferred To Zimbabwean Police Feared Dead
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Nigeria's Long-Awaited Election: What You Need To Know
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Drama In Court As Judge Asks Maina To Stop Looking At Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Prominent Nigerians Support President Buhari On Border Closure
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Supreme Court Fixes October 30 To Hear Appeal By Atiku Against Buhari
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Apologises To Governor Ortom Over Benue Killings
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Arrest Teenager For Stealing Tithes, Offerings In Lagos Church
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption We’ll Serve Adoke, Etete Through Their Lawyers –EFCC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Allow Nnamdi Kanu Come Home To Bury His Mother, Monarchs Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Unit Cost Of Electricity Production N56 Less Than Discos Claimed -Power Generation Companies
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Schoolboy Kills Pupil In Lagos School
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Binuye Femi, Adekunle Osun For Attempted Theft
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad