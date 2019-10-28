Drama As Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Saheed, Urinates In Courtroom

He had asked the court's magistrate to allow him to go out of the court to urinate when the clerk started reading his charges.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

Nigerian man, Ibrahim Saheed, has urinated himself in a courtroom, at
a magistrate's court in Osogbo.

He had asked the court's magistrate to allow him to go out of the
court to urinate when the clerk started reading his charges.

Even before the magistrate could respond to the request, Saheed had
wetted himself.

Also, Saheed, while his charges were read to him, screamed out to say
he did not commit any of the crimes.

Saheed was arraigned before Magistrate Opeyemi Badmus of an Osun State
Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo over allegations bordering on an
attempted robbery.

But when the charges were about to be read, Saheed, who had all the
while been calm, suddenly started shouting, "I am not the one. They
are just lying against me. I am not the one that attempted to rob him.

"We have been living in the same house in Abere for a long time.”

The magistrate asked the complainant, Abdulsalam Raji, if he knew the accused.

Raji, however, denied ever living in the same house with him.

He added that the first time he met Saheed was around 2.15 am on
October 25, 2019, when he attempted to break into his house.

The police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, said the accused was feigning insanity.

The magistrate later ordered that Saheed should be remanded in the
Ilesha Correctional Facility's custody for unruly behaviour during a
court session.

SaharaReporters, New York

