FIRS Management Tried To Cover Up Fire Outbreak At Headquarters -Source



SaharaReporters can authoritatively report that there was fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service located at wuse zone 5 Abuja.

According to a reliable FIRS source, the fire gutted a store where many documents were kept.

A SaharaReporters correspondent was prevented from speaking with the agency's spokesman when he visited the FIRS' office.

It was also gathered that top management of the organisation were trying to conceal information regarding the incident.

FIRS has been in the eye of the storm being among the federal agencies and parastatals allegedly involved in secret recruitment exercises and sales of a single employment slot for as high as N1.5 million.

