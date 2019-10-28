I Don’t Believe In Youth Empowerment (PART I) – Adesina

AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina

In this interview with Nigerian journalists on the sidelines of the

World Bank/International Monetary Fund annual meetings in the United

States of America, the President of the African Development Bank, Dr.

Akinwumi Adesina, talks about how women and youths to excel in their

enterprises. Excerpts:



What's AfDB doing to support women?



We are supporting women. I think when Africa gets the issue of women's

rights, it will get everything right. And so there is the issue of

access of women to financing that we provide through Affirmative

Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA). This will help to mobilize

$3 billion for businesses for women on the continent.



The other one is that we actually supported another fund which is

called the Alethia Identity Fund, which has just closed at $75 million

and that is to support growth capital for the businesses for women. So

in other words, the small, medium and large businesses for women are

what we are supporting. Finally, I will like to see financial

institutions in Africa being held fully accountable when it comes to

financing women.



And so the bank will be launching what we call the Women Financing

Index for Africa in which all financial institutions in Africa will be

rated based on their lending to women. So, both in terms of the volume

of lending, in terms of the terms of lending and in terms of the

development impact of their lending for women. So, those who lend more

to women will get more resources from us at a discounted rate from us,

so you can lend more and have more impact for women.



So, we are focused massively on how we can drive investments for

women. That’s a big issue for us, just to give you an update on that.

We raised $251 million from the G7 leaders when I was in Biarritz with

President Macron. It was great.



Can you elaborate on the Green Capital thing that the Africa

Development Bank launched recently? What is it about?



Let me just say more generally as a bigger issue, when it comes to

driving green growth on the continent. I believe that achieving green

growth on the continent is not an externally imposed issue, it is in

Africa’s interest to actually have green growth, to have clean air,

clean water and to grow in an environment where people have a good

quality of life.



And so, you can have GDP growth but if you are having GDP growth in

which it’s occurring huge amount of emissions, pollution of water, of

air, it’s not improving the life of anybody. So, anybody telling me in

any part of the world that my GDP is growing, that is not my concern.

My question is: is at what cost? What does it mean for the lives of

people?



So, for us at the bank, we are very big on renewable energy. Today, we

have doubled climate finance as an institution from $12 billion to $25

billion by 2025. Secondly, about 50 percent of our climate financing

is on climate adaptation. Because you see a lot of droughts, you see a

lot of floods, you see all of these extreme weather patterns that are

happening. So, we are actually doing a lot of that to support

countries to adapt to climate change.



The other thing, of course, is that we have just launched an

initiative which is called Desert to Power, meant to provide universal

access to electricity all across the 11 countries in the Sahelian Zone

of West and Central Africa.



The Sahelian Zone has the least access to electricity, but it also has

the highest problems in terms of migration towards Europe. It also has

the highest problem in terms of insecurity and fragility, and the

highest challenge in terms of fertility rate. If you look at the birth

rate in Niger, for example, that has almost 0.8 percent of rural

access rate for electricity, the fertility rate is 7.2 per woman,

which is one of the highest in the world. So, there is a direct

correlation or association between not having electricity and rising

fertility rate.



What we have done is that we are leading this effort that will provide

electricity for 250 million people across the 11 countries and 90

million of those will be through off-grid systems because of the

sparse populations there. It is our biggest effort, and it’s going to

be the world’s largest solar zone. We are not just talking about it.



We have started in Burkina Faso with a project called Yellen Rural

Electrification Project which is a solar-based project we are doing

with Agence Française de Développement (AFD), the French Agency for

Development. We also have another one we’ve done in Chad that is

called Djameya Solar Power Plant Project. We have in Mali and other

places as well.



And of course, this will include northern Nigeria because we are

working on a 1,000 megawatts solar power project that is going to be

in Jigawa. So we take the whole of the Sahelian part of that.



Just to conclude on that, we have launched something that’s called the

Green Based Loan Facility, a $500 million facility that will allow us

to support countries that want to move out of dependency on coal or

other fossil-based energy sources towards renewable energy, so that we

are able to provide you financing at a cheaper cost to be able to make

that transition.



What will be the criteria for eligibility for the Green Based Loan facility?



It is open for any country that wants to have access to it. It is that

you must have a bankable project that can use it and you will meet all

the conditions that the bank will normally require, but it is an open

thing for any of the countries willing and interested in doing it,

even the private sector by the way.



What is the total climate fund that AfDB has committed in Nigeria in

recent times, say within the last three years?



The issue for us with climate finance is we build climate finance into

our projects. For example, if you take the case I just mentioned to

you now, we are supporting the development of a thousand megawatts of

solar that is going to be in the Jigawa area, which is huge for us. We

provided as well for the evacuation of power in Nigeria with the

Transmission Company of Nigeria.



We provided them with $200 million that can support the evacuation of

power and that is a big problem in Nigeria because of the liquidity

crisis that is in the energy sector. We have also provided support to

the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) so it can meet some of

its own payment requirements to those supplying them with gas.



The other thing that we are doing obviously that is linked to the

climate in Nigeria is in the north of Nigeria where we have put about

$253 million into the North-east area project because a lot of the

challenges we are facing are linked to climate: population growth,

urbanization, climate, and environmental degradation. So, some of the

challenges you find, the fragility you find in that part of the

country comes from that. That’s why we built climate finance into our

financing in the sector.

