I'm Unknown To Your Family Because They Don't Listen To Radio, Awara Tells Wike

“It is quite unfortunate for a governor like him to come out to make that nasty statement. I am unknown to his nuclear family because they don't listen to radio.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

Biokpomabo Awara NigeriaInfoPH

 

Candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2019 governorship election in Rivers, Biokpomabo Awara, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike told a lie by claiming not to know him days before the poll.

On Saturday, Governor Wike had said he never knew Awara until a few days to the election and so wasn’t bothered that such a person could win him in the poll.

He had said, “The man who challenged us never contested any election; so he couldn’t have won.

“A man that I never knew till a few days to the election; how would it have been that the man won the election?”

But speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday, Awara said Wike told a lie by those statements and only won the election because of the support he got from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said, “It is a blatant lie. If he doesn't listen to radio, then he must be going out to know who his opponent is.

“I was known to people, if he is a governor that travels around, he would have seen my posters and heard me on radio if he actually listens to one.

“It is quite unfortunate for a governor like him to come out to make that nasty statement. I am unknown to his nuclear family because they don't listen to radio.”

Last Friday, the Supreme Court upheld two appeals filed by Governor Wike and upturned the dismissal of a petition by the African Action Congress.

Reacting to the ruling, Awara said, “It is quite unfortunate that we have a court that turned a written law and interpreted it to what they like.

“This shows the judicial system we have in the country.

“Wike already knew he will get a favourable judgment at the Supreme Court.

“That shows that he actually have someone working for him in the court.”

Awara said he will look at the verdict of the Supreme Court with his lawyers and decide on what to do next. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

