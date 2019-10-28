Join Us In Calling The World To Take Action Against Boko Haram, Osinbajo Tells Egypt

Osinbajo made this call when he received a delegation of members of Egypt’s Parliament (House of Representatives), led by its Speaker, Dr Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed Hamad.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo The Guardian Nigeria

 

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that concerted action by countries around the world was crucial towards tackling terrorism in the Sahel region, as well as the challenges posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP in Africa.

Osinbajo made this call when he received a delegation of members of Egypt’s Parliament (House of Representatives), led by its Speaker, Dr Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed Hamad.

The delegation also included the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Assem Hanafy Elseify, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said, “We urge Egypt to join us in calling upon the world, the international community, to immediately see the need for a concerted action against Boko Haram, Islamic State’s West Africa Province, and terrorist groups operating in the Sahel in particular.

“We think that it is time for that kind of concerted action in the Sahel. And with such concerted action, we believe that we can prevent a situation as seen in some parts of the Middle East where damage to lives and livelihoods was done by ISIS.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Business President Buhari, 3 Northern Governors Jet Off To Saudi Arabia For Business
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Doesn't Believe In Nigeria, His Regime Not Interested In Nation's Progress -Apostle Tseye-Okotie
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Saheed, Urinates In Courtroom
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Real Estate Developer For Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad