Join Us In Calling The World To Take Action Against Boko Haram, Osinbajo Tells Egypt

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that concerted action by countries around the world was crucial towards tackling terrorism in the Sahel region, as well as the challenges posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP in Africa.

Osinbajo made this call when he received a delegation of members of Egypt’s Parliament (House of Representatives), led by its Speaker, Dr Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed Hamad.

The delegation also included the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Assem Hanafy Elseify, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said, “We urge Egypt to join us in calling upon the world, the international community, to immediately see the need for a concerted action against Boko Haram, Islamic State’s West Africa Province, and terrorist groups operating in the Sahel in particular.

“We think that it is time for that kind of concerted action in the Sahel. And with such concerted action, we believe that we can prevent a situation as seen in some parts of the Middle East where damage to lives and livelihoods was done by ISIS.”