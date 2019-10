Basketball legend, Lebron James, was forced to evacuate his home on Monday after wildfires raged just blocks away from his Brentwood, California mansion.

The NBA superstar took to Twitter to write about having to leave home suddenly with his family and looking for where to stay.

He said, “Man these LA (fires) aren’t no joke. Had to evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms.”

He later tweeted that he was able to find a safe place for his family.