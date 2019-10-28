Man, Ayobami Isiaka, To Face Court For Killing 1-Year-old Daughter -Police

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man, Ayobami Isiaka, for
killing his one-year-old baby, Nana.
The reported killing took place at Ijaye, in the Isheri area of Lagos,
during a dispute between Isiaka and the mother of the child.
Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, said, “On
Saturday, October
26, 2019, around 6.50 pm, one Alhaji Garuba Isiaka reported at the
police station that on the same date, around 6 pm while at Berger, he
received a phone call from his younger brother, Alhaji Mohammad
Isiaka, that Ayobami Isiaka forcibly seized his one-year-old daughter,
Nana, from the mother and hit her on the ground.
“The baby’s head was shattered and she died on the spot. The suspect
was almost lynched by a mob if not for the timely intervention of the
police. He will be charged with murder.”