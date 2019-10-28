Man, Ayobami Isiaka, To Face Court For Killing 1-Year-old Daughter -Police

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man, Ayobami Isiaka, for

killing his one-year-old baby, Nana.



The reported killing took place at Ijaye, in the Isheri area of Lagos,

during a dispute between Isiaka and the mother of the child.



Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, said, “On

Saturday, October

26, 2019, around 6.50 pm, one Alhaji Garuba Isiaka reported at the

police station that on the same date, around 6 pm while at Berger, he

received a phone call from his younger brother, Alhaji Mohammad

Isiaka, that Ayobami Isiaka forcibly seized his one-year-old daughter,

Nana, from the mother and hit her on the ground.



“The baby’s head was shattered and she died on the spot. The suspect

was almost lynched by a mob if not for the timely intervention of the

police. He will be charged with murder.”

