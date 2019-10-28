Mother Of Four Dies In Ogun While Trying To Abort Pregnancy

A woman with four children, Kehinde Olakitan, has died in Ogun State while a quack doctor tried to abort her pregnancy.

Salahudeen Jamiu, the alleged quack doctor, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command over the incident.

According to the spokesperson for the police in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report by the husband of the deceased.

He said, “The husband of the deceased reported at Onipanu Division that he received a call from one Dupe Odebunmi who claimed to be a nurse that his wife, Kehinde Olakitan, was sick and on admission at Mojisola Maternity Clinic belonging to the suspect.

“He stated further that on getting to the clinic, he found nobody there but on his way back home, he discovered the corpse of his wife in front of a building close to his house.

“Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Onipanu Division, Magdalene Adeniji, detailed detectives to launch a manhunt for the operator of the clinic.

“Their efforts yielded positive result when the suspect was arrested on October 24, 2019.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted carrying out an abortion on the deceased who was brought to him by her friend named Dupe Odebunmi and that the deceased died in the process.

“He confessed further that it was out of fear that made him dump her corpse in the frontage of a house close to the woman’s residence.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.”