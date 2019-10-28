Nigeria First Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa's Wife Dies

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

The wife of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first prime minister,
Hajiya Jummai, has died following a protracted illness.

According to reports, Jummai, who was the only surviving wife of the
late prime minister, was taken to India for a heart-related sickness
was discharged only a few days ago.

The Nation reported that Hajiya Jummai died in Lagos in the early
hours of Sunday after a protracted illness.

Granddaughter of the late prime minister, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka,
confirmed the news.

Wanka said Jummai died of cardiac arrest.

Wanka said the deceased had stopped over in Lagos to rest before
returning to Bauchi.

According to her, she passed away in the early hours of Sunday after
she went into a coma.

SaharaReporters, New York

