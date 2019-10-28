Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric

An 'agbero' is a popular Lagos tout infamous for extorting commercial drivers and sometimes passengers. His main responsibility, at Lagos motor parks and bus stops is to get passengers to board a vehicle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

Apostle Alfred Tseye-Okotie

 

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, is being ruled by 'agbero' leaders.

That is the view of the General Overseer of Hilltop Believers Assembly
Nigeria Incorporated in Delta State, Apostle Alfred Tseye-Okotie.

"In the US, look, all their leaders are educated," Tseye-Okotie told
journalists.

"Once you impeach them, they fall back to their jobs."

President Muhammadu Buhari was dragged to court by his critics for not
possessing an educational qualification he claimed to have.  See Also Politics Buhari Doesn't Believe In Nigeria, His Regime Not Interested In Nation's Progress -Apostle Tseye-Okotie 0 Comments 1 Hour Ago

There many prominent Nigerians enmeshed in certificate scandals,
including the All Progressives Congress' National Leader, Bola Tinubu
when he was Lagos State's governor.

Continuing, the cleric said, "They're not the type of 'agbero' we have
as leaders here.

"No Nigerian politician has a clean hand. Some of you voted for just
N500. If you're lucky, you get N1,000.

"If your votes can be bought for N500 you're an ignoramus."

Also, the church leader stated that the new minimum wage was another
way of promoting poverty in the country.

He said, "The civil servants' N30,000 minimum wage is not worth a
living wage. It is poverty.

"Paying a man with a wife and three children N30,000 is increasing poverty."

Explaining why he believed so, Tseye-Okotie said, "By the time you
increase the minimum wage the price of goods will rise."

