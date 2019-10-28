Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric

Apostle Alfred Tseye-Okotie

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, is being ruled by 'agbero' leaders.



That is the view of the General Overseer of Hilltop Believers Assembly

Nigeria Incorporated in Delta State, Apostle Alfred Tseye-Okotie.



An 'agbero' is a popular Lagos tout infamous for extorting commercial

drivers and sometimes passengers.



His main responsibility, at Lagos motor parks and bus stops is to get

passengers to board a vehicle.



"In the US, look, all their leaders are educated," Tseye-Okotie told

journalists.



"Once you impeach them, they fall back to their jobs."



President Muhammadu Buhari was dragged to court by his critics for not

There many prominent Nigerians enmeshed in certificate scandals,

including the All Progressives Congress' National Leader, Bola Tinubu

when he was Lagos State's governor.



Continuing, the cleric said, "They're not the type of 'agbero' we have

as leaders here.



"No Nigerian politician has a clean hand. Some of you voted for just

N500. If you're lucky, you get N1,000.



"If your votes can be bought for N500 you're an ignoramus."



Also, the church leader stated that the new minimum wage was another

way of promoting poverty in the country.



He said, "The civil servants' N30,000 minimum wage is not worth a

living wage. It is poverty.



"Paying a man with a wife and three children N30,000 is increasing poverty."



Explaining why he believed so, Tseye-Okotie said, "By the time you

increase the minimum wage the price of goods will rise."