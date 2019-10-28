Nigerian Students Committing Robbery, Kidnapping, Ritual Killing, Internet Fraud -Chief Justice Ibrahim Muhammad

Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has
lamented the increased rate of criminalities amongst students of the
country's tertiary institutions.
The CJN, while speaking at the 7th Convocation ceremony of the Nile
University of Nigeria, in Abuja, urged authorities of the various
institutions of learning to take necessary steps to reverse the
unsavoury trend.
He said, "The Nigerian Judiciary will always be the hope of everybody,
irrespective of his or her status in the society. The various acts of
criminalities currently pervading our various university campuses
across the country is a sad commentary, to say the least.
“It is very unfortunate to now see our students engaging in armed
robbery, kidnapping, internet fraud, ritual killings, trafficking in
illicit drugs, and several other vices. It is a trend that must, as a
matter of urgency, be nipped in the bud.
“If our most cherished and celebrated future leaders are allowed to
wallow in such dangerous and inimical venture, then the future looks
very bleak. Our hope rests on you and you must not let us down.”
Muhammad added, “As I look through this beautiful convocation arena, I
can see the galaxy of stars that are poised to change the world for
the best and make indelible marks in their various professions, even
on the global stage.
“My candid advice to you all, this morning, is to shun crime and any
act capable of smearing the good reputation and image that the nation
has carved for you. As we all know, virtue is its own reward.
“Let me assure you that hard work attracts tremendous reward and with
concerted effort, your success in life will know no bounds.
“The sky will ultimately serve as your foot mat. From this moment on,
you should begin to walk towards the direction of your dreams. By so
doing, you can rest assured that failure will have no affinity with
you."
Continuing, the nation's chief justice stated, "Like I always say, the
Nigerian Judiciary
will always be the hope of everybody, irrespective of his or her
status in the society.
“We will, as usual, be pursuing the total adherence to the tenets of
the rule of law by all citizens because it has always been the bastion
of genuine democracy. Needless to say that disobedience of lawful
court orders is antithetical to a nation’s growth and progress.
“It is our passionate desire to place the Nigerian judiciary in that
strategic position where the country can occupy a pride of place among
the comity of nations.
“By the grace of the Almighty Allah, Nigeria will be great and we all
shall be very proud of our heritage.”