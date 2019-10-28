Nigerian Students Committing Robbery, Kidnapping, Ritual Killing, Internet Fraud -Chief Justice Ibrahim Muhammad

Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), has

lamented the increased rate of criminalities amongst students of the

country's tertiary institutions.



The CJN, while speaking at the 7th Convocation ceremony of the Nile

University of Nigeria, in Abuja, urged authorities of the various

institutions of learning to take necessary steps to reverse the

unsavoury trend.



He said, "The Nigerian Judiciary will always be the hope of everybody,

irrespective of his or her status in the society. The various acts of

criminalities currently pervading our various university campuses

across the country is a sad commentary, to say the least.



“It is very unfortunate to now see our students engaging in armed

robbery, kidnapping, internet fraud, ritual killings, trafficking in

illicit drugs, and several other vices. It is a trend that must, as a

matter of urgency, be nipped in the bud.



“If our most cherished and celebrated future leaders are allowed to

wallow in such dangerous and inimical venture, then the future looks

very bleak. Our hope rests on you and you must not let us down.”



Muhammad added, “As I look through this beautiful convocation arena, I

can see the galaxy of stars that are poised to change the world for

the best and make indelible marks in their various professions, even

on the global stage.



“My candid advice to you all, this morning, is to shun crime and any

act capable of smearing the good reputation and image that the nation

has carved for you. As we all know, virtue is its own reward.



“Let me assure you that hard work attracts tremendous reward and with

concerted effort, your success in life will know no bounds.



“The sky will ultimately serve as your foot mat. From this moment on,

you should begin to walk towards the direction of your dreams. By so

doing, you can rest assured that failure will have no affinity with

you."



Continuing, the nation's chief justice stated, "Like I always say, the

Nigerian Judiciary

will always be the hope of everybody, irrespective of his or her

status in the society.



“We will, as usual, be pursuing the total adherence to the tenets of

the rule of law by all citizens because it has always been the bastion

of genuine democracy. Needless to say that disobedience of lawful

court orders is antithetical to a nation’s growth and progress.



“It is our passionate desire to place the Nigerian judiciary in that

strategic position where the country can occupy a pride of place among

the comity of nations.



“By the grace of the Almighty Allah, Nigeria will be great and we all

shall be very proud of our heritage.”