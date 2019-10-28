NIS Seeks Increased Funding To Tackle Illegal Migration

At a four-day conference in Benin, Edo State, Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said after discussing with stakeholders in the sector, there was the need to increase allocation to the service in order to boost its operations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

The Nigeria Immigration Service has called for increased funding to perform optimally and tackle issues of illegal migration in the country.

At a four-day conference in Benin, Edo State, Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said after discussing with stakeholders in the sector, there was the need to increase allocation to the service in order to boost its operations.

In a statement, spokesperson of the NIS, Mr Sunday James, said that the approval of offshore revenue to the service would enable it implement reforms and other initiatives.

It said, “Within the framework of its statutory mandate, the NIS shall continue to discharge its duties effectively and efficiently to enhance national security and promote the socio-economic strategies and efforts of government.

“NIS urgently needs to reposition itself to adequately confront the increasing challenges in the management of migration.

“This is with a view to emplacing strategies that will discourage irregular migration and guarantee seamless service delivery by a well-motivated workforce, which are fundamental preconditions for socio-economic development of Nigeria.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business President Buhari, 3 Northern Governors Jet Off To Saudi Arabia For Business
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari To Spend 15 Days In UK For Medical Check-up
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria’s Border Closure Has Implications For Africa’s Economic Integration –Analyst
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigeria First Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa's Wife Dies
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Saheed, Urinates In Courtroom
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad