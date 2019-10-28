NIS Seeks Increased Funding To Tackle Illegal Migration

The Nigeria Immigration Service has called for increased funding to perform optimally and tackle issues of illegal migration in the country.

At a four-day conference in Benin, Edo State, Comptroller-General of the NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said after discussing with stakeholders in the sector, there was the need to increase allocation to the service in order to boost its operations.

In a statement, spokesperson of the NIS, Mr Sunday James, said that the approval of offshore revenue to the service would enable it implement reforms and other initiatives.

It said, “Within the framework of its statutory mandate, the NIS shall continue to discharge its duties effectively and efficiently to enhance national security and promote the socio-economic strategies and efforts of government.

“NIS urgently needs to reposition itself to adequately confront the increasing challenges in the management of migration.

“This is with a view to emplacing strategies that will discourage irregular migration and guarantee seamless service delivery by a well-motivated workforce, which are fundamental preconditions for socio-economic development of Nigeria.”