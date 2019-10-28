Payment Of New Minimum Wage Will Depend On States’ Capacity —NGF

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum on Monday said the consequential increment in the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage would depend on the capacity of each state government.

Chairman of the group and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said, “The forum as the representative body of the states keenly followed what happened in the negotiations that led to that template.

“As far as we are concerned, the best the forum can do is to stick with what has been agreed with the states. States are part of the tripartite negotiations.

“States agreed to that N30,000 minimum wage increase.

“States also know that there will be consequential adjustment but that will be determined by what happens on the state-by-state basis.

“Because there are different number of workers and different issues at the state level.

“Every state has its own trade union joint negotiating committee and they will undertake this discussion with their state governments.”

