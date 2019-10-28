Players, Coaching Staff Of Southampton To Donate Wages After 9-0 Hammering By Leicester

Southampton play League Cup holders, City, in the fourth round of the competition on Tuesday and are back there on Saturday for a Premier League clash.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

Southampton’s players and coaching staff are to donate their wages from last Friday to the Saints Foundation in a first step towards redeeming themselves following the 9-0 hammering by Leicester City.

Friday’s rout equalled Manchester United’s 9-0 demolition of Ipswich at Old Trafford in March 1995 for the biggest win in Premier League history.

Saints manager, Ralph Hassenhuttl — who accepted the blame for the humiliation — has the daunting task of rebuilding his players’ morale ahead of two trips to Manchester City this week.

In a statement, the club said, “Southampton Football Club’s first-team players and coaching staff have announced they will be donating their wages from last Friday to Saints Foundation.

“The squad has been in at Staplewood Campus throughout the weekend, working on putting things right for the club’s supporters.

“As the first step towards that, the group has decided that they wish to donate their wages from the day of the Leicester game to Saints Foundation, in order to help the vital work that is conducted by the charity.”

SaharaReporters, New York

