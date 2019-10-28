Police Arrest Binuye Femi, Adekunle Osun For Attempted Theft

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspect, Binuye Femi, for theft.



Bala Elkana, the spokesman for the command, said, “Police patrol team

on routine patrol around Community Road Akoka spotted one Binuye Femi

‘m’ scaling the fence of a student hostel at No 63 Community Road with

the intention to commit a felony.”



In a similar but unrelated matter, operatives from the command also

arrested Adekunle Osun while he was attempting to break into an

apartment at 28 Shobande Street in Akoka area of Lagos.



“The patrol team, acting on a tip-off arrested Adekunle Osun 'm' about

35 years old for breaking through the ceiling to gain entrance to the

residence of one Lolso Ojo at No 28 Shobande Street Akoka,” Elkana

said.