Police Arrest Cult Members In Lagos

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

The police in Lagos has arrested six alleged cult members in the Alapere area of the state.

Spokesperson for the police in the state disclosed this through a statement.

Elkana said the supposed cult members belonging to Eiye and Aiye confraternities were arrested during a clash between the two cult gangs.

He said, “The team led by the Divisional Police Officer of Alapere arrested two key leaders of the gangs namely Olawale Toheeb, 'm' 22 years old, and Joseph Obinna, 'm' 25years old.

“Investigation was extended to the gangs’ hideout at Mack Brown Hotel, Church Street Alapere, where four additional suspects namely Obasi Ekene, 'm' 21 years old, Promise Onoja, 'm' 18 years old, Ogoeke Weri Omokosi, 'm' 24 years old, and Saviour Edet, 'm' 23 years old, were arrested.

“The suspects confessed to belonging to Eiye and Aiye confraternities and are responsible for series of violent attacks in Alapere and environs.

“Large quantity of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, short axes and cutlasses were recovered from their hideout.

“Investigation has been concluded, the suspects will be charged to court.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

