Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

Deborah Nwachukwu, said to be a sex worker, has been arrested by the
Lagos State Police Command for stealing a car of her client, Patrick,
and other valuables.

According to the command, Patrick picked Nwachukwu up at a shopping
mall in Ikeja.

After sexual activities, Patrick reportedly slept off and Nwachukwu
used the opportunity to steal an SUV, two Samsung S10 phones, a
wristwatch, and perfumes.

The police spokesman, Bala Elkana, said: "When she noticed that the
complainant was asleep, she quickly took his two phones, a wristwatch,
designer perfumes, some cash, and his SUV and escaped from the house
after locking him up in the room.

"A team of detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ikeja,
CSP Gbenga Ogunsakin, arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen
items. The suspect has been charged and remanded in correctional
custody."

SaharaReporters, New York

