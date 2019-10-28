Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command says it has launched an investigation
into claims that some people are converting Muslims to Christians in
Zamfara State.
The command's spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said in a statement on
Sunday, "The Zamfara State Police Command wishes to inform members of
the public that, following an audio clip being in circulation on
various social media platforms in which the audio maker who also
claimed to be a victim alleged the emergence of a group of men and
women whose activities was to stop people, greet them in a Muslim way
of greeting especially those who they perceived to be Muslims and then
introduce themselves as staff of a company and the products.
"Later, they will issue a leaflet containing their address to the
person and collect his phone number for them to remind the person of
the seminar on their business which they normally conduct for those
who join newly. The strategy according to the audio maker was to
convert the Muslims faithful into Christianity.
"On getting the audio clip, the police command under the leadership of
CP Usman Nagogo swung into action by commencing a discreet
investigation into the matter with a view to authenticate the audio
clip and take proactive/ appropriate action that will prevent the
unwarranted religious crises in the state."
He added, The investigation carried out so far by the police and other
security agencies including the undercover agency has not revealed
such happening in any part of Zamfara state.
"What the investigation gathered was the existence of a company branch
named NEOLIFE a global company that deals with food supplements. The
company has branches across the country with about one hundred members
in the state that cut across the religious lines with two training
centres located at Hayin Buba and along bypass road, Gusau.
"They normally go round as a marketing strategy to look for customers.
However, an investigation is in progress, the command calls on the
audio maker and any person or group who has facts or evidences to come
to the police command Headquarters so as to assist the police in the
investigation.
"The command further warns against rumour-mongering as it will not
hesitate to deal decisively with anybody whose action or inaction
intends to breach the relative peace currently been enjoyed in the
state."