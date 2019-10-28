Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

The Zamfara State Police Command says it has launched an investigation

into claims that some people are converting Muslims to Christians in

Zamfara State.



The command's spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said in a statement on

Sunday, "The Zamfara State Police Command wishes to inform members of

the public that, following an audio clip being in circulation on

various social media platforms in which the audio maker who also

claimed to be a victim alleged the emergence of a group of men and

women whose activities was to stop people, greet them in a Muslim way

of greeting especially those who they perceived to be Muslims and then

introduce themselves as staff of a company and the products.



"Later, they will issue a leaflet containing their address to the

person and collect his phone number for them to remind the person of

the seminar on their business which they normally conduct for those

who join newly. The strategy according to the audio maker was to

convert the Muslims faithful into Christianity.



"On getting the audio clip, the police command under the leadership of

CP Usman Nagogo swung into action by commencing a discreet

investigation into the matter with a view to authenticate the audio

clip and take proactive/ appropriate action that will prevent the

unwarranted religious crises in the state."



He added, The investigation carried out so far by the police and other

security agencies including the undercover agency has not revealed

such happening in any part of Zamfara state.



"What the investigation gathered was the existence of a company branch

named NEOLIFE a global company that deals with food supplements. The

company has branches across the country with about one hundred members

in the state that cut across the religious lines with two training

centres located at Hayin Buba and along bypass road, Gusau.



"They normally go round as a marketing strategy to look for customers.

However, an investigation is in progress, the command calls on the

audio maker and any person or group who has facts or evidences to come

to the police command Headquarters so as to assist the police in the

investigation.



"The command further warns against rumour-mongering as it will not

hesitate to deal decisively with anybody whose action or inaction

intends to breach the relative peace currently been enjoyed in the

state."