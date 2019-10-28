President Buhari, 3 Northern Governors Jet Off To Saudi Arabia For Business

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Nigeria for Saudi Arabia
to attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative
organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, stated
this in a statement on Sunday.

The event, scheduled to hold from October 29 to 31, will witness
President Buhari join in the conversation on 'What’s Next for Global Business?', the
theme of the event.

The three-day event will be held under the patronage of the Custodian
of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and
chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, deputy
premier, chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs
and PIF.

The conference is focused on utilizing the investment to drive growth
opportunities, enable innovation and disruptive technologies, and
address global challenges.

More than 4,000 delegates from over 90 countries are expected to
participate in the FII 2019, which will also host 12 workshops on
different topics including cities, energy, climate, health, data,
mobility, food, travel, sports, shopping, and youth.

Buhari will be accompanied by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State,
Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Aminu Bello
Masari of Katsina State.

Also on the entourage are Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu
Dada, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo,
Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, Minister of
Communications, Ibrahim Pantami, the National Security Adviser, Major
General Babagana Monguno (retd), Director General, National
Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, and the Group
Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),
Mele Kolo Kyari.

After the investors’ conference in Riyadh, Buhari will proceed to
Makkah, accompanied by close personal aides, to perform the Umrah
(lesser pilgrimage) before returning to Abuja.

SaharaReporters, New York

