President Buhari, 3 Northern Governors Jet Off To Saudi Arabia For Business

President Muhammadu Buhari will today depart Nigeria for Saudi Arabia

to attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative

organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund.



Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, stated

this in a statement on Sunday.



The event, scheduled to hold from October 29 to 31, will witness

President Buhari join in the conversation on 'What’s Next for Global Business?', the

theme of the event.



The three-day event will be held under the patronage of the Custodian

of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and

chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, deputy

premier, chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs

and PIF.



The conference is focused on utilizing the investment to drive growth

opportunities, enable innovation and disruptive technologies, and

address global challenges.



More than 4,000 delegates from over 90 countries are expected to

participate in the FII 2019, which will also host 12 workshops on

different topics including cities, energy, climate, health, data,

mobility, food, travel, sports, shopping, and youth.



Buhari will be accompanied by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State,

Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Governor Aminu Bello

Masari of Katsina State.



Also on the entourage are Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu

Dada, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo,

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, Minister of

Communications, Ibrahim Pantami, the National Security Adviser, Major

General Babagana Monguno (retd), Director General, National

Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, and the Group

Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC),

Mele Kolo Kyari.



After the investors’ conference in Riyadh, Buhari will proceed to

Makkah, accompanied by close personal aides, to perform the Umrah

(lesser pilgrimage) before returning to Abuja.