Shell Cannot Claim Secrecy Over Seized Documents IN OPL 245 Case, Dutch Court Rules

Under Dutch rule, documents that have been examined by a lawyer and used to make internal recommendations in an organisation cannot be tendered in a trial against that firm based on a professional secrecy law.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 28, 2019

 

A court in Rotterdam, Netherlands, has ruled against Shell’s attempt to prevent certain documents seized from its headquarters in 2016 from been used against it in a trial over its purchase of Oil Prospecting License (OPL 245).

Under Dutch rule, documents that have been examined by a lawyer and used to make internal recommendations in an organisation cannot be tendered in a trial against that firm based on a professional secrecy law.

Shell had tried to argue that its 15 internal lawyers had viewed the documents in question and deserve the professional secrecy cover.

The examining magistrate, who ruled on the case, brushed aside this view, saying only external lawyers having no connection with the firm can be given such a status.

“The independent position of the legal department (of Shell) is in jeopardy, just like that of the foreign in-house lawyers working within the legal department,” the judgment said.

For the oil firm, which purchased the block with Eni in a deal that has thrown up legal storms across two continents, emails and other documents generated by the company’s 15 internal lawyers constituted legal advice and must therefore be excluded in any trial relating to its actions during the transaction.

In response to that argument, the magistrate held that Some of Shell’s lawyers play dual roles and are therefore very involved in the day-to-day running of the company.

In its defense, the firm said the documents in question were viewed by both internal and external lawyers. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Legal Drama As Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Saheed, Urinates In Courtroom
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Oil FLASHBACK: What Nigeria's Former Minister Said In 2017 About Ending Petrol Importation In 2019
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Drama In Court As Judge Asks Maina To Stop Looking At Him
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Nigerian Students Committing Robbery, Kidnapping, Ritual Killing, Internet Fraud -Chief Justice Ibrahim Muhammad
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign Nigerian, Indian-Canadian Over Alleged N100m Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad Arrests 'Director' Of DSS In Ondo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Nigeria Has 'Agbero' Leaders, 80% Of Nigerian Churches Fake -Cleric
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Deborah Nwachukwu For Stealing Perfumes, Wristwatches After Sex With Stranger
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maina To Prison
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Popular Nigerian Actor Arrested In India For Overstaying With Expired Visa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Spend 15 Days In London For Private Visit After Restricting Ministers' Foreign Trips
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Buhari Launches Factory To Sew Uniforms For Army, Navy, Air Force
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Military Nigeria's Insecurity: Air Force Restricts Movement On Kaduna Road
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Drama As Nigerian Man, Ibrahim Saheed, Urinates In Courtroom
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Real Estate Developer For Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service To Start Issuing Visas To Retirees Living Abroad, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Police Investigate Audio Clip Claiming Muslims Being Converted To Christians In Zamfara
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad