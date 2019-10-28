Unit Cost Of Electricity Production N56 Less Than Discos Claimed -Power Generation Companies

The Association of Power Generation Companies says the most

expensively-produced electricity in the country is valued at N24.



The Executive Secretary of APGC, Joy Agaji, told Sahara Reporters that

the cheapest power sold was sourced from a hydro generation at N11 per

kilowatt-hour.



According to her, power plants built under the NIPP scheme, sell at

N19, while the high-end thermal power stations sell at N24.



Citing sources within the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission

and the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Kunle Olubiyo, convener of

the Nigeria Consumer Protection Network, corroborated Agaji’s figures,

saying, “The GenCos average tariff on a monthly basis that is

transferred to the Discos as if now, is between N23/kwh to N25/kwh,

depending on the combination of hydro and thermal generation that is

dispatched in a month."



The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, have maintained

for years that the industry was not operating a cost-reflective

tariff. According to the last mile electricity supplier, it purchased

power from the bulk trader – the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading

company at about N80.88 per kilowatt-hour and sold to consumers at an

average of N31.50 – creating a shortfall of N49.38.



The 11 distribution companies have on this premise insisted that they

cannot make full remittances to TCN and the GenCos, as they were not

collecting all of the electricity supplied, which they still go on to

sell at less than half the value.



Olubiyo further told SaharaReporters that any tariff issues the Discos

legitimately had in the past, were taken care of with the minimum

remittance order for 2016 to 2019, issued to the distribution

companies in August.



According to him, that review adjusted the inflation rate on which the

Discos were operating from N197 to N305 and brought other cost

implication factors in line with current realities.



“The average tariff of the Discos was about N32/kwh but with the

retroactive minor reviews that NERC did recently, it came to about

N55/kwh. This means that over the years (2016 to 2019) the Discos were

not allowed to charge a reflective tariff to the end-users and at the

same time, were being billed by NBET with actual GenCos tariff. This

resulted in Discos' low remittance and constant complaining of a

non-cost reflective tariff,” Olubiyo explained.



He added, “Example was while the FX for the Discos tariff was using

N197:$1, the FX on the GenCos bill was using N305:$1. This was a bad

situation for the Discos. What NERC has now done was to adjust the

macroeconomic indices to get the actual cost-reflective tariff for the

Discos, which according to NERC, came to about N55/kwh.”



With the government unwilling to pass the bulk of the cost on to

Nigerians, it decided to create a N600-billion subsidy that would

allow the discos to keep charging N32 until June 2020, he added.



NERC officials appeared to be confused at the computation of the

Discos’ N80.88 submission since the commission had already taken that

into effect.



“The average cost of electricity based on our last minor review is

under 55 naira. I, therefore, don't know how the Discos computed N80.

TCN tariff and other admin charges (NERC, MO — Market Operator, and

NBET) are only N7.8 but been frozen to N3.4 based on the order

requiring Discos to settle 100% at N3.7.



"In effect, the Discos are requested to pay only 50% of the true TCN

and admin tariff. You need to ask them how much their own cost as from

the figure they gave is,” a source told SaharaReporters.



In a statement on Wednesday, the Discos appealed to the National

Assembly to stop the commission from revoking their licenses over the

inability to meet up with the 35 percent minimum remittance threshold

set by the commission.



The Discos had argued in the release that they were owed over N100

billion by various ministries, departments, and agencies of

government.



They had also claimed that the data on the accepted technical and

commercial losses priced into the new tariff structure was flawed

because it did not capture the exact T&C losses in the industry