BREAKING: ADP Picks Popular Buhari Critic, Adelaja As New National Publicity Secretary

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 29, 2019

 

The Action Democratic Party has picked Prince Adelaja Adeoye as its new National Publicity Secretary.

Adelaja, who is a popular critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was appointed to help bolster the image and identity of the party.

Before his new post, Adelaja was the pioneer spokesperson for the party in Lagos State, a position he held for over two years until his nomination as National Publicity Secretary.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, Adelaja said, “It is time to give the party a greater image and make it the preferred political choice for all Nigerians.

“First assignment is to reposition the media arm of the party to ensure ADP becomes more visible to Nigerians as the credible alternative.”


 

